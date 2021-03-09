Microfluidics Market To Expand At 11.3% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rising Requirement For Point-of-Care (POC) Apparatuses | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the published report, the global microfluidics market size is estimated to touch USD 31.6 billion by 2027. It is expected to develop by 11.3% CAGR during the period of the forecast.

What are the factors driving the microfluidics market?

Due to the presentation of fresh technology, for example digital microfluidics, the requirement for the microfluidics centered procedures is projected to surge. These procedures permit on-chip biochemical investigation, thus encouraging the implementation.

Increase in the acceptance of microfluidics, intended for the point-of-care diagnostics, is anticipated to comprise a considerable influence, on the progress of the market. By now, the manufacturing companies such as Danaher, Abbott, and Roche, have integrated this technology in their current diagnostic procedure, and are looking at the range of digital microfluidics. For illustration, Minicare I-20, handheld apparatus of Philips, offers precise as well as speedy results for the diagnosis of heart attack.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which microfluidics material to hold the largest market share?

In 2019, Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS), by material, held the biggest share of the revenue. Owing to its elastomeric features, permeability, strength, biocompatibility, visual clearness, along with the cheap price tag, the material is utilized to produce microfluidics-based devices.

Which medicinal technologies to account major revenue share?

RT-PCR & PCR were the medicinal technologies, generating the major revenue in 2019. The sector is estimated to keep hold of its lead, all over the period of the forecast. Digital PCR, together with microfluidics device, permit a big amount of PCR response, which is to be automatically circulated in Nano sized measurements.

Which region is anticipated to dominate the market?

North America ruled the global market in 2019, and is estimated to hold its domination, during the phase of investigation. Presence of top companies in the region, accessibility of the capital for the research, in addition to the funds, along with the introduction of new technologies of sample volume screening, impels the market in North America.

Which application sector to register highest CAGR?

The organs-on-chip application sector is estimated to record the maximum CAGR, all over the forecast period. The technique is capable to potentially decrease the failure percentage in the drug development, by this means decreasing the period as well as funds, linked with the development process of a medicine.

Million Insights segmented the global microfluidics market based on Material, Application, Technology and Region:

Microfluidics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Medical/Healthcare



PCR & RT-PCR





Gel Electrophoresis





Microarrays





ELISA





Others



Non-Medical

Microfluidics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Lab-on-a-chip



Medical





Non-Medical



Organs-on-chips



Medical





Non-Medical



Continuous flow microfluidics



Medical





Non-Medical



Optofluidics and microfluidics



Medical





Non-Medical



Acoustofluidics and microfluidics



Medical





Non-Medical



Electrophoresis and microfluidics



Medical





Non-Medical

Microfluidics Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Silicon



Glass



Polymer



PDMS



Others

Microfluidics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

Companies

Some of the companies for microfluidics market are:



Fluidigm Corporation





Cellix Ltd.





Biomérieux





Thermo Fisher Scientific





Life Technologies Corporation





Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.





PerkinElmer, Inc.





Illumina, Inc.





Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.





Elveflow





Qiagen





Abbott Laboratories





Danaher Corporation





Agilent Technologies, Inc.





F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

