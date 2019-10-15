Microdesk Launches ARID™, the First Cloud-based Asset Registry and Information Database Application for Enhanced Asset Data Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AECO consulting firm Microdesk, announced today its launch of ARID™, a Cloud- based Asset Registry and Information Database application that leverages machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced asset data management. ARID™ allows organizations to capture and organize equipment assets in a central location and uses ML and AI to analyze assets names and values, identify inconsistencies and make recommendations based on industry standards.

ARID™ is the first Cloud-based application to leverage Machine Learning and AI to eliminate the manual labor associated with creating and normalizing Enterprise Asset Information.

"Asset information is pivotal for construction, operations and maintenance teams. We're excited to offer an application that will streamline the process and reduce the effort required to manage asset data information, while maximizing the quality of data," said George Broadbent, Vice President of Asset Management, Microdesk. "We believe ARID™ is the future of Asset Data Management."

ARID™ is the fourth product Microdesk has brought to market that expands on their Building Information Modeling (BIM) and BIM to Facility Management (FM) product suites which include ModelStream™, BIMrx, and the BIMrx Accelerator.

"Bringing new products to market, based on the latest technologies including Cloud Services, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and advanced databases demonstrates Microdesk's commitment to driving innovation in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Owner/Operator (AECO) industry," said Michael DeLacey, CEO, Microdesk. "Our goal, as an organization, is to address the macro economic challenges of Urbanization and Sustainability, and to facilitate the flow of information by using connected BIM to increase efficiency, profitability and sustainability for all project participants."

About Microdesk:

Microdesk is a global AECO industry consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies. Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with our vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts are redefining project delivery and asset management.

