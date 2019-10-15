+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 15:52:00

Microdesk Launches ARID™, the First Cloud-based Asset Registry and Information Database Application for Enhanced Asset Data Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global AECO consulting firm Microdesk, announced today its launch of ARID™, a Cloud- based Asset Registry and Information Database application that leverages machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced asset data management. ARID™ allows organizations to capture and organize equipment assets in a central location and uses ML and AI to analyze assets names and values, identify inconsistencies and make recommendations based on industry standards.

ARID logo

ARID™ is the first Cloud-based application to leverage Machine Learning and AI to eliminate the manual labor associated with creating and normalizing Enterprise Asset Information.

"Asset information is pivotal for construction, operations and maintenance teams. We're excited to offer an application that will streamline the process and reduce the effort required to manage asset data information, while maximizing the quality of data," said George Broadbent, Vice President of Asset Management, Microdesk. "We believe ARID™ is the future of Asset Data Management."

ARID™ is the fourth product Microdesk has brought to market that expands on their Building Information Modeling (BIM) and BIM to Facility Management (FM) product suites which include ModelStream™, BIMrx, and the BIMrx Accelerator.

"Bringing new products to market, based on the latest technologies including Cloud Services, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and advanced databases demonstrates Microdesk's commitment to driving innovation in the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, Owner/Operator (AECO) industry," said Michael DeLacey, CEO, Microdesk. "Our goal, as an organization, is to address the macro economic challenges of Urbanization and Sustainability, and to facilitate the flow of information by using connected BIM to increase efficiency, profitability and sustainability for all project participants."

To learn more about ARID visit: www.microdesk.com/arid

About Microdesk:
Microdesk is a global AECO industry consulting firm dedicated to assisting design, construction and operations teams with improving workflows and integrating BIM, VDC and EAM technologies. Using software from industry leaders such as Autodesk and IBM, combined with our vision and passion for sustainably meeting the demands of urbanization, our team of industry experts are redefining project delivery and asset management.

Media Inquiries: marketing@microdesk.com

Microdesk Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microdesk-launches-arid-the-first-cloud-based-asset-registry-and-information-database-application-for-enhanced-asset-data-management-300938756.html

SOURCE Microdesk

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Saudi-Arabien hält Ölangebot knapp, Ölpreise dennoch im Rückwärtsgang
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Drei attraktive Schweden für Ihr Depot?
09:51
SMI startet verkatert in die neue Woche
06:16
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Kurslücke mahnt / Julius Bär – Hält der Widerstand?
14.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
Sunrise-Aktie unentschlossen: freenet weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf - Liberty Global unterstützt bei der Kapitalerhöhung
Roche-GS und Novartis-Aktien unter Druck - Sorge um US-Strafzölle
Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Facebook-Aktie tiefer: Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt
SMI steigt -- DAX höher -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Implenia-Aktie verliert deutlich: Veraison und Parmino brechen Gespräche mit Implenia ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI steigt -- DAX höher -- Wall Street mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich mittlerweile wieder etwas fester. Der deutsche Leitindex kann am Dienstag zulegen. An den US-Börsen läuten die Banken die Bilanzsaison ein. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost konnten sich nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB