28.05.2020 05:00:00

Microchip Switchtec(TM) PAX Advanced Fabric Gen 4 PCIe Switches Released to Production

BANGKOK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support cloud, data center and hyperscale computing that facilitates advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today released to production its Switchtec™ PAX Advanced Fabric Gen 4 PCIe switch family, enabling complex fabric topologies with greater scalability, lower latency, and higher performance than traditional Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) switches.

 

Microchip's Switchtec PAX PCIe family of switches provides a turnkey fabric solution and reduces time-to-market for systems requiring multi-host sharing of Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) Non-Volatile Memory (NVMe) Solid State Drives (SSDs), Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and other PCIe endpoints. 

The Switchtec PAX devices are the industry's lowest-power Gen 4 PCIe switches, significantly reducing total system power consumption. The Switchtec PAX family of switches is available in the following variants: 100-lane, 84-lane, 68-lane, 52-lane, 36-lane and 28-lane. Other PAX family of switches features include:

  • Advanced error containment
  • Comprehensive diagnostics and debug capabilities
  • Wide breadth of I/O interfaces
  • Integrated MIPS processor
  • Secure boot to prevent execution of unauthorized firmware through public key cryptography.

Applications include GPU workstations, composable General Purpose GPUs (GP-GPU) fabrics, scalable multi-host systems, SR-IOV-enabled JBOFs, disaggregated systems and rack-scale architectures.

Contact the Microchip salesperson for ordering detail. Complete information is at https://www.microchip.com/design-centers/interface-and-connectivity/pcie-switches

Resources:

Application Image: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/49895531416/
Block diagram: https://www.flickr.com/photos/microchiptechnology/49895848567

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

Note: The Microchip name and logo, and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. Switchtec™ is a trademark of Microchip. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200515/2805276-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200515/2805276-1-b

SOURCE Microchip Technology

