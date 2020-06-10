Microchip Introduces 3kW Transient Voltage Suppressor Diode Array Family for Superior Circuit Protection in Harsh Environments

BANGKOK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure critical operations, aviation and space systems rely on digital and logic functionality and circuitry in engine control units, environmental controls, instruments and actuators. Data centers, the 5G infrastructure and communication systems also rely on complex circuitry requiring protection. Each system must operate continuously despite voltage surges and spikes from lightning, solar events and electromagnetic incidents. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announced its newly-expanded portfolio of Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) vertical arrays -- the MDA3KP Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS), a 3kW diode family of more than 25 products with different screening levels, polarities and qualification standards.

Microchip's MDA3KP TVS diode array family -- the only available technology offering a comprehensive voltage range tested to a high reliability standard and qualified based on the MIL-PRF-19500 JANTX level equivalence standard -- provides an integrated multi-diode solution. These voltage-clamping devices provide fast-reacting Avalanche Breakdown Diode (ABD) features that divert excess current around sensitive components to protect them from electrical overstress.

"Digital controls, logic and diagnostic system circuit blocks require highly reliable, secure current and power protection to ensure operations in extreme environments," said Leon Gross, vice president of Microchip's Discrete Product Group business unit. "This diode family also addresses the challenges system designers face with a more efficient vertical construction and requirement for less board space than other devices."

MDA3KP TVS diode arrays are available in the following screened version industry standards: M, MA, MXL and MX. The devices have been exposed to various levels of testing to ensure they meet the aircraft lightning protection requirements set forth in the standard for environmental testing of avionics, RTCA DO-160E (Lightening Induced Transient Susceptibility). RTCA (the American Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics) is the industry consortium that develops consensus on critical aviation modernization issues.

The MDA3KP TVS diode array, a vertically constructed 8-diode, 16-pin surface mount package, allows for efficient layout and ease of design, as less printed circuit board space is required while enabling higher power densities. In the MDA3KP TVS diode array family, each device's vertical construction provides the power of eight smaller devices on a printed circuit board, eliminating the need for the multiple devices even as it provides higher power.

Available in unidirectional and bidirectional construction in standoff voltages of 6V to 40V, the components provide Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) and Electrical Fast Transients (EFT) protection according IEC standards and a Peak Pulse Power rating of 3000 W at 10/1000 µs. With an extended temperature range from -55°C to +150°C, the devices are lot traceable, surge tested, and Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) Level 1 -- demonstrating that these devices are ready for use in harsh environments. MSL indicates that no dry pack or bake is required prior to use. The MDA3KP TVS diode array family's power rating is the industry's only available technology with this level of screening in this package.

Microchip's 3kW MDA diode family provides military system circuit protection for ruggedized handheld radios, the Global Positioning System (GPS), and communication test equipment. Other device applications include automotive, industrial logging equipment, power supplies and marine systems.

