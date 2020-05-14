+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
Micro Merchant Systems Announces Contactless Copays through PrimeRxPAY™

SYOSSET, N.Y., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacies now have the ability to wirelessly collect patient copays through Micro Merchant Systems' newly-released PrimeRxPAY™ technology functionality.  PrimeRxPAY™ provides an ideal solution for pharmacies seeking to offer contactless transactions, with the added benefit of seamless records management.

MMS Logo (PRNewsfoto/Micro Merchant Systems)

PrimeRxPAY™ is the latest addition to the PrimeRx ™ comprehensive suite of pharmacy management solutions.  Today's announcement is especially timely, given the urgent need for pharmacies to facilitate social distancing and minimize person-to-person contacts.

"PrimeRxPAY™ was originally intended to provide patients with a convenient, flexible option for completing their copay transactions," said Akbar Merchant, Micro Merchant Systems president and owner.  "Instead, given the critical circumstances in which pharmacies now operate, PrimeRxPAY™ will serve as an essential tool in allowing pharmacies to provide a contactless payment experience."

Through PrimeRxPAY™, a patient receives an automatic text or email notification that a copay is due.  The message includes a URL link that directs the patient to a secure payment portal.  Once the patient's credit card information is submitted, the copay is processed via an online payment processing service.  Upon completion, funds are automatically deposited in the pharmacy's account, and a patient receipt is seamlessly generated.

PrimeRxPAY™ is available at no additional cost to PrimeRx™ users. 

"Pharmacists have truly been on the front lines in ensuring patients have uninterrupted access to their medications," said Ketan Mehta, Micro Merchant Systems chief operating officer.  "We are pleased to assist in these efforts with PrimeRxPAY™, which allows pharmacies a logical way to better serve their patients, and promote safety and wellbeing."

About Micro Merchant Systems
Micro Merchant Systems is a pharmacy technology company that has been servicing the needs of pharmacies for 30 years.  Thousands of pharmacies throughout the United States and beyond trust Micro Merchant Systems to manage their retail, long-term care, compounding, specialty, mail order, 340B, hospital outpatient, physician's office, tele-pharmacy and hub service needs.

With its line of Prime-branded pharmacy management software, service, app, API and interface solutions for prescription management, point-of-sale, signature capture, document management, delivery, and user interfaces for patients and physicians, and much more, Micro Merchant Systems and PrimeRx™ have the software solutions needed to get, and keep, your pharmacy running at the peak of performance.

Michele Daniels
Micro Merchant Systems, Inc.
(516) 408-3999
sales@micromerchantsystems.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-merchant-systems-announces-contactless-copays-through-primerxpay-301058684.html

SOURCE Micro Merchant Systems

