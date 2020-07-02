Micro Focus' IDOL Named a Leader Among AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Micro Focus (LSE: MCRO; NYSE: MFGP) today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Forrester AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms Wave Reports* for its unified AI-based platform, IDOL. For Micro Focus, the 2020 recognition demonstrates IDOL's versatility in addressing diverse use cases for extracting maximum data value in delivering holistic insights to accelerate better business decisions.

Micro Focus' IDOL provides unified text and rich media data analytics with support for over 1300 data formats. It enables out-of-the-box access to over 150 data repositories behind and beyond firewalls, (for example, Documentum, Dropbox, and such) indexing data wherever it resides without disruption. Today's organizations are faced with fragmented and siloed information that is driving the need to easily connect to data across disparate content repositories, and even cloud-based platforms.

"With hundreds of advanced analytics functions, as well as an open and scalable architecture for third-party integration, IDOL lends itself to supporting a broad spectrum of diverse AI use cases," said Rick Carlson, VP of Product Management, Information Management & Governance, Micro Focus. "Customers of IDOL have long recognized its ability to serve as a single platform that comprehensively addresses all of their unstructured data analytics needs, and we believe its proven performance has earned it recognition as a Leader from Forrester."

In its people-focused evaluation, Forrester reviewed eight AI-based text analytics platforms and assessed the strengths and weaknesses of each offering based on a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria that were grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. The report states, "in most organizations, unstructured analytics is still federated – teams use different tools for people- and document-focused applications...Organizations that are ready for one platform to address all of the unstructured data analytics should shortlist Micro Focus IDOL ."

IDOL unlocks hidden insights by revealing trends, patterns, and relationships and is just one of the ways Micro Focus helps customers bridge existing and the emerging technologies in the race to digital transformation.

More Information

Join Micro Focus on LinkedIn and follow @MicroFocusSec Twitter.

* The Forrester Wave™: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms (People Focused), Q2 2020; The Forrester Wave™: AI-Based Text Analytics Platforms (Document Focused), Q2 2020

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus delivers enterprise software to empower our 40,000 customers worldwide to digitally transform. With a broad portfolio, underpinned by a robust analytics ecosystem, the company enables customers to address the four core pillars of digital transformation: Enterprise DevOps, Hybrid IT Management, Predictive Analytics and Security, Risk & Governance. By design, these tools bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies so customers can run and transform at the same time.

Contact: Nicholas Iverson, nicholas.iverson@microfocus.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/micro-focus-idol-named-a-leader-among-ai-based-text-analytics-platforms-301087313.html

SOURCE Micro Focus