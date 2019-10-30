+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
30.10.2019 03:58:00

Michter's to Offer 2019 Release of 20 Year Bourbon in November

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee and Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson have approved a release of Michter's 20 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon. This 2019 bottling will start shipping from Michter's Shively Distillery to distributors and importers in early November.

"It's an elegant bourbon with lots of depth and cascading flavors," said Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. Older barrels in Michter's rickhouses receive extra attention from the production team. "We have a protocol whereby our Master Distiller Dan McKee and I taste our most mature lots of whiskey more frequently to determine peak quality," stated Wilson.

Jim Murray's Whisky Bible 2020 recently named the 2018 release of Michter's 20 Year Bourbon as the winner of its 16-20 year old bourbon category. "By paying such careful attention to maturation, we wind up with 20 year plus barrels that can be really special and complex without being overly woody," added McKee.

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, and American whiskey. 

The proof of this 2019 release is 114.2, and the suggested U.S. retail price for a 750ml bottle is $700. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Contact: Joseph J. Magliocco
502-774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018817/Michters_20yr_Release.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4586/michter_s_distillery__llc_logo_4734_21071_.jpg

 

SOURCE Michter's Distillery

