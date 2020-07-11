Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association (MSCIA) launches mini-grants for individuals with spinal cord injury or disease

TROY, Mich., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worries and anxiety about COVID-19 and its impact can be overwhelming for people with spinal cord disease or injury and social distancing makes it even more challenging. "For folks with a spinal cord injury, the COVID-19 pandemic can induce symptoms of anxiety, depression, distress, and PTSD amongst our adult population and children alike," states Greg Jamian, MSCIA Chairman. "We are overjoyed to assist individuals who may be suffering both emotionally and financially during this time."

Ken Ealba, Treasurer at MSCIA said: "On an average it cost approximately $572,000 per year for folks with spinal cord injuries or disease to have medical services provided for them, not including medical supply costs." Additional financial burdens the spinal cord injury and disease community are faced with due to COVID-19 can now be alleviated in part by these mini-grants.

Jamie Spore, Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2016, and MSCIA board member said: "Individuals with spinal cord injuries, defects, and disease are faced with many additional burdens during this time." Jamie continued, "Gaps in services have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the new normal. For example, a support group may no longer be offered for individuals, or an individual could be concerned about attending due to limited access to personal protective equipment."

To apply for a mini-grant, Michiganders with a spinal cord injury or disease should visit mispinalcord.org/minigrants and complete the application by Friday, August 21st at 6:00 pm.

The MSCIA, is a 501(c)(3) organization with the purpose of enhancing and empowering the lives of those with spinal cord injury and disease through advocacy, education, research, and medical aid.

