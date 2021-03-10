Michigan Medicine Awards Contract to 3M for Complete Suite of AI-powered Clinician and Revenue Cycle Technology

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To address the growing administrative burden on clinicians and the inefficiencies and added costs of unconnected systems, Michigan Medicine will partner with 3M Health Information Systems to implement a full portfolio of 3M technology across its health care system. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), 3M's clinician and revenue cycle solutions will help Michigan Medicine reduce physician stress and bolster thorough clinical documentation, strengthening communication between clinicians and revenue cycle teams to promote accurate and actionable data for improved patient care.

3M's suite of AI-enabled solutions, fully integrated with Michigan Medicine's electronic health record (EHR), will be implemented across the health system's three hospitals and 125 outpatient clinics, including the University of Michigan Health System and Medical School, one of the state's largest health care complexes.

The contract includes 3M™ M*Modal Fluency Direct front-end speech understanding, computer-assisted physician documentation (CAPD), and virtual assistant solutions; automated clinical intelligence provided by 3M™ M*Modal CDI Engage One™ and 3M™ M*Modal HCC Management; and the 3M™ 360 Encompass™ System, used by more than 2,000 U.S. health care organizations for computer-assisted coding, CDI workflows, concurrent quality metrics and analytics.

"Michigan Medicine has a long history of cutting-edge research and premier patient care," said Jeff Terrell, MD, Associate Chief Medical Information Officer, Professor, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery for the health system. "To advance this mission, we plan to use 3M technology to ease the documentation burden and streamline EHR work for Michigan Medicine providers and staff across the continuum of care settings, to create more time for their value-added patient care activities.

"Michigan Medicine believes that technology is one way to become more efficient, reduce cost and reduce administrative burden for our clinicians," added Benjie Johnson, Chief Officer Revenue Cycle Management. "We are working with 3M as a strategic technology vendor to transform how we create and improve clinical documentation. It is our goal in the next few years to effectively use ambient technology that will free up clinicians and enable them to focus on patient care."

About Michigan Medicine

At Michigan Medicine, we advance health to serve Michigan and the world. We pursue excellence every day in our three hospitals, 125 clinics and home care operations that handle more than 2.3 million outpatient visits a year, as well as educate the next generation of physicians, health professionals and scientists in our U-M Medical School.

Michigan Medicine includes the top ranked U-M Medical School and the University of Michigan Health System, which includes the C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, University Hospital, the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and the Rogel Cancer Center. Michigan Medicine's adult hospitals were ranked no. 11 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report in 2020-21 and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital was the only children's hospital in Michigan nationally ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties analyzed by U.S. News and World Report for 2020-21. The U-M Medical School is one of the nation's biomedical research powerhouses, with total research funding of more than $500 million.

About 3M

At 3M (NYSE: MMM), we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

