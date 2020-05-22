Michigan Company Launches CompanyTRAK Enterprise Solution, a Contact Tracing, Social Distancing Solution, Helping Companies Bring Employees Back to a Safe Workplace

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sqwirrel LLC, a Michigan company, has developed patent-pending technology utilizing a combination of enterprise mobile apps, with Bluetooth tags and scanners to bring employees back to their workplace called "CompanyTRAK". The solution provides a safe way to get employees back to work, keep them mindful of social distancing and alert them to possible risks of exposure from symptomatic, positive tested and exposed employees. CompanyTRAK helps HR and internal health professionals manage exposure to COVID within their company and to isolate all exposed individuals.

CompanyTRAKTM follows employee interaction with other employees from the time they enter the building using Geofencing technology. "We first announced our public solution, ViralTRAK in April," according to Varchasvi Shankar, President & CEO of CompanyTRAK, "where I was able to give an in-depth overview of the public app in a featured segment on WXYZ Channel 7, an ABC local affiliate. If any of the members test positive, they simply press a button in the app. All the app members who have been in the CDC recommended safety distance in the past 14-days of that member who tested positive would be notified of possible exposure."

CompanyTRAK uses a proprietary, advanced location services model plus technology add-ons without collecting any personal information. The solution identifies which employees have been within the CDC recommended parameters of the self-reported symptomatic or positive tested employees over a 14-day period. It identifies primary and secondary exposure, which is unique to CompanyTRAK. The Admin Portal helps company HR and other authorized personnel to manage employees with daily PPE and temperature checks that employees need to follow.

The solution went from ideation to fully functional in just a few weeks, utilizing our existing technology framework and platform solutions. We are working to develop additional use cases to help companies get back to work and keep their employees safe.

"Using CompanyTRAK helps employees feel safe and maintains the current social distancing rules. We are working on ways to bring this to other industries including hospitals and schools," said Ray Drzala, Marketing Director. "We are learning more about increasing government requirements and company needs as we continue with conversations about our solution."

CompanyTRAK is currently being tested at multiple sites and available on Apple and Android Enterprise App Stores for corporations. "This solution can help us get back a little closer to normal and aid significantly in business continuity to identify exposed employees within companies," said Varchasvi Shankar, President & CEO. You can find more information at www.companytrak.com.

CompanyTRAK a product of Sqwirrel, LLC, subsidiary of V2Soft, Inc. V2Soft a technology company providing technology solutions, product development and consulting. For information go to www.v2soft.com or contact us at info@v2soft.com. Both companies are headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

Media Contact: Ray Drzala, (248)904-1717, rdrzala@v2soft.com

