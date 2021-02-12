Michener Award and Fellowships - Last Call for Entries and Applications

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Michener Awards Foundation is reminding news organizations and journalists that the deadline is one week away for entries and applications for the annual Michener Award and three fellowships.

Pierre-Paul Noreau, the foundation president, said he encourages news organizations whose journalism has achieved results for the public good in 2020 to enter the competition for the prestigious Michener Award.

He also urged qualifying journalists and news organizations to apply for two Michener-Deacon Fellowships for investigative reporting and the L. Richard O'Hagan Fellowship for Journalism Education. All three offer $40,000 and $5,000 in expenses.

The deadline for both the Award entries and Fellowship applications is February 19, 2021. Filing an entry online is easy, using the foundation's website, www.MichenerAwards.ca.

For those news organizations planning to apply this year to both the Canadian Journalism Foundation and the Michener Award, a simple dual-entry form can be found at cjf-fjc.ca/cjf_awards/michenerjackman.

Since the Award was established in 1970 by the late Right Honourable Roland Michener, it has become Canada's most coveted honour for public service journalism. Judges are required to take into account the resources available to the news organization to produce the reportage.

The Michener-Deacon Fellowships for Investigative Reporting are Canada's premier awards to encourage excellence in impact print, broadcast and online journalism. They are open to individual journalists and news organizations to support reporting projects. One of the fellowships is supported by TD Bank Group. The L. Richard O'Hagan Fellowship for Journalism Education is supported by BMO Financial Group.

