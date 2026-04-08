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08.04.2026 20:34:41

Michelin Expects Soft Q1 Tire Volumes Amid Weak OE Demand

(RTTNews) - Michelin (ML.PA) said on Wednesday, that first-quarter 2026 tire volumes are expected to decline in the low-to-mid single-digit range as weaker original equipment demand continues across major markets, while replacement demand remains broadly stable.

The company indicated global original equipment demand in passenger cars and light trucks stayed negative, with slower vehicle demand in China and continued softness in Europe and United States.

In transport tires, demand remained weak, particularly in North America where high truck inventories and soft freight activity weighed on volumes.

ML.PA is currently trading at EUR 30.54 up EUR 1.32 or 4.52 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

11:43 Hohe Erwartungen für S&P 500®-Gewinne
09:21 Waffenstillstand im Iran-Konflikt
09:04 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise sacken ab
06:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Kurse springen nach oben
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’717.50 19.09 SN2BBU
Short 13’988.21 13.61 SNQBTU
Short 14’469.24 8.98 BWNSSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’113.43 08.04.2026 17:31:39
Long 12’660.72 19.68 SQ6BJU
Long 12’391.27 13.90 SATBJU
Long 11’867.23 8.94 SG1BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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