MERIDIAN, Miss., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael S. Thaggard, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Radiology Physician for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his prominent role as the President and a Radiologist at Meridian Imaging, PA.

Founded in 2007, Meridian Imaging is a private clinical radiology practice, proudly serving the community of Meridian and the surrounding communities. Their practice offers all areas of diagnostic radiology, such as PET, MRI, CT scan, x-ray, bone density (DEXA), ultrasound, and nuclear medicine. In addition to imaging, they render minimally invasive vascular and interventional radiology services. Interventional services include diagnostic angiography and angioplasty and stent placement of narrowed arteries and veins.



As a distinguished radiologist, Dr. Thaggard has accrued over 30 years of professional experience and has garnered a laudable reputation as a leading provider in Lauderdale County. In his current capacity, he offers a vast repertoire of expertise in general diagnostic radiology, as well as prostate and breast imaging. He continues to demonstrate the highest standard of healthcare ensuring patients and visitors are well informed and taken care of. In addition to his work at Meridian Radiology Associates, Dr. Thaggard maintains his hospital affiliations with several local healthcare providers, such as Anderson Regional Medical Center, Anderson Regional Medical Center South, Choctaw Regional Medical Center, H.C. Watkins Memorial Hospital, and Laird Hospital.



Prior to his career, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi College and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. Following his education, he worked as an intern and a resident at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas.



Remaining at the forefront of his field, Dr. Thaggard stays up-to-date with the latest developments. He serves as a fellow of the American College of Radiology and maintains active memberships with the Radiological Society of North America, American Medical Association, Mississippi Medical Society, and the American Roentgen-Ray Association.



Dr. Thaggard dedicates this recognition in loving memory of his father Andrew Lamar Thaggard, MD.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-s-thaggard-md-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301092577.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who