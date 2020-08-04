04.08.2020 01:05:00

Michael Paley, Former Aptima CEO Joins Awayr AI Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Paley has officially joined Awayr AI's advisory board. Awayr AI is a leading Boston artificial intelligence startup, nominated for "Innovation of the Year 2019" by the New England Business Association, and listed as a "Top Startup to Watch in 2020" by Builtin. Awayr AI's software modeling tools help systems engineers improve human machine interface safety and usability in ground vehicles, aircraft and more. 

Awayr AI's CEO, Mr. Adam M. Beal, said, "Dr. Paley has been an important technology and business leader in the fields of defense and human performance. We are excited to work with him and we believe his mentorship will be instrumental in increasing the impact of Awayr AI's technological contributions and accelerating our business trajectory."

Michael Paley, Ph.D., is an experienced business executive and research scientist with a particular focus on the interaction between humans and technology, is the Founder of Sendero Advisory, a Partner at One Defense, and holds several advisory board positions. His work across these organizations includes start-up mentoring, strategy development and execution, go-to-market planning, business development, and capital raising. An Industrial and Organizational Psychologist by training, Dr. Paley's technical work seeks to solve technical challenges in the areas of user experience, decision support, organizational design, artificial intelligence, data analytics and visualization. In addition to a deep understanding of technology design and development, he led effective organizations in a variety of functions, including corporate governance, strategy development, operations, business development, and program management. Previously, Michael served as President of IST Research a DARPA data collection and analytics company and was the Chief Executive Officer of Aptima, Inc, a $25M+ research and development company. Earlier in his career he was a Staff Member at MIT Lincoln Laboratory supporting the USAF AWACS Program Office. He received his Ph.D. and M.A. from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. in Psychology from the University of Rochester.

To learn more about Awayr AI, visit https://www.awayrai.com. Other inquiries may be forwarded to info@awayrai.com.

Related Images

dr-michael-paley.jpg
Dr. Michael Paley

Related Links

Awayr AI's website

Awayr AI's LinkedIn page

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-paley-former-aptima-ceo-joins-awayr-ai-advisory-board-301105029.html

SOURCE Awayr AI

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 23.71
4.13 %
Sika 206.70
3.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 346.40
3.03 %
SGS 2’460.00
2.89 %
CS Group 9.99
2.82 %
Swisscom 492.60
1.40 %
Swiss Re 72.58
1.14 %
Nestle 109.32
1.13 %
The Swatch Grp 192.70
0.89 %
CieFinRichemont 56.68
0.32 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV
03.08.20
Euro Rallies Amid Europe"s Pandemic Response
03.08.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
03.08.20
Turbulenzen beim US-Dollar
03.08.20
SMI droht Fall unter 10.000er-Marke
31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

03.08.20
Schroders: The true cost of ill-timed investment decisions
31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
mehr
Was sind die Auswirkungen des EU Gipfels auf Europa? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Optimistische Prognose: Erneuter Kursanstieg für Goldpreis erwartet
Roche-Aktie gesucht: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Therapie Rozlytrek in zwei Indikationen
Experte warnt: Steht den Märkten bald ein "Kobra-Effekt" bevor?
Dämpfer für Euro-Stärke? Wieso der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zulegt
Dufry-Aktie bricht ein: Dufry wird von der Corona-Pandemie im ersten Semester stark getroffen
Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Studie zeigt: Nicht erst mit Negativzinsen lohnt sich Sparen nicht mehr
Bank Cler will wohl Kunden im nächsten Jahr Kryptowährungen anbieten - BKB-Aktie steigt
Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Meyer Burger sichert sich Produktionsstandorte für Solarzellen in Ostdeutschland

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die US-Indizes starteten freundlich in die neue Woche. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag zulegen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex auch Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB