GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael G. Metal is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive in the field of Human Services as the CEO of Metal To Hope Global.

A non-profit organization, Metal To Hope Global provides social work and housing for people who are homeless. CEO Mr. Metal has ten years of experience in the field, specializing in clinical social work and mental health in an organic, mutually supported environment. He has experience serving homeless families, children, and adults.



In recognition of academic achievements, Mr. Metal earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general science from Ellis University. He went on to receive a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Southern California. He is abreast of advancements in his field through his affiliation with the National Association of Social Work.



Mr. Metal has had many career accomplishments, including being the first academic author to classify the origin of PTSD. For his success in social work, the International Journal of Mental Health awarded him the International Award in 2011.

In the future, Mr. Metal plans to provide more housing for homeless children in the future.

