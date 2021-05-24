Michael Baker International Selected as Lead Designer for I-15 Freight Corridor Improvement Project

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, is honored to be selected as the lead designer for the Interstate 15 (I-15) Freight Corridor Improvement Project by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA). Located in San Bernardino County, California, the more than $200 million project involves widening a six-mile stretch of high-volume, high-speed, multilane freeway for a new tolled Express Lane facility. The completed I-15 Freight Corridor Improvement Project will add one to two Express Lanes in each direction between Cantu-Galleano Ranch Road and Baseline Avenue, reducing traffic congestion, increasing throughput and enhancing regional mobility. The project is the design phase as of early 2021 and will go into construction in 2024.

"I-15 is an economic lifeline connecting San Bernardino County to the rest of the nation, and this project will address one of the most congested portions of the corridor," said Malcolm Dougherty, National Practice Executive at Michael Baker International. "Our team will draw on our vast experience completing large-scale, complex transportation projects – including our work on the adjacent I-10 Corridor Express Lanes – as we partner with SBCTA to encourage growth, a sustainable environment and a high quality of life for everyone who lives, works and travels in and through San Bernardino County."

I-15's daily traffic averages 223,000 vehicles per day and this number is expected to increase significantly during the coming decades as the population and economic standing of the High Desert continues to grow. The new tolled Express Lane facility will provide critical access to both the connecting Interstate 10 (I-10) and State Route 60 (SR-60) freeways, with a focus on safety, cost and time efficiency. To accommodate the added Express Lanes, the project proposes to widen 16 bridge structures, including three over-railroad widenings and approximately 12,000 feet of retaining walls. The project will tie in to the recently opened Riverside County Transportation Commission (RCTC) Express Lanes to the South and work with the Brightline West Rail Design Project to the North to ensure seamless coordination through construction.

As lead designer, Michael Baker will manage the overall design process, which includes ensuring that the design meets the schedule and established design criteria, as well as coordinating with major project stakeholders, SBCTA, RCTC and California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), as well as various rail authorities, to integrate design and construction. The firm will oversee the design of roadway, structures, drainage, intelligent transportation systems, tolling design, signals, lighting, landscape architecture and survey activities for the entire corridor.

