PUEBLO, Colo., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael A. Occhiato is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional in the field of Politics and Consulting as a Municipal Official Independent Consultant and the Owner of Occhiato Land and Cattle, LLC.

Mr. Occhiato has had a wide range of experiences, showcasing his remarkable aptitude to excel in leadership positions. In his current role, he raises Black Angus cows, calves, and bulls. Before he opened his business, he held a variety of honorable and management positions over the course of 35 years.

First serving as sales manager at Tivoli Brewing Company, Mr. Occhiato quickly rose to the ranks of plant manager. In 1982, he became vice president of Pepsi Company. By 1996, he transitioned to the field of real estate, serving as a real estate broker associate, keeping in mind the GRI (General Rate Increase), and CRS (Common Reporting Standard) for Sound Broker until 1998. For the next sixteen years, he offered top real estate services, first at Jones-Healey Realtors, then at Coldwell Banker Realtors.

In addition Mr. Occhiato's work experiences, he served his country as a naval flight officer and lieutenant. He was an active member of his community, offering his expertise to the Pueblo City Council where he served a total of twenty-three years from 1980 to 1996 and 2002 and 2009. His roles included president of the council and chairman of the Pueblo Area Council of Government.

In recognition of academic achievements, Mr. Occhiato attended the University of Colorado, where he earned an undergraduate degree in business and a master's degree in business administration. Following this, he embarked on various short term education pursuits.

A respected voice in his community, Mr. Occhiato maintains memberships with the Colorado Association, American Quarter Horse Association, and the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. He has served as a board member of the Colorado State University Pueblo Foundation since 2016 and Airport Development since 2019; he previously served from 2002 to 2009.

Mr. Occhiato has been honored for his successes time and again. In 1990, he was one of seventy-five U.S. Public Officials who were invited to the first "United Nations World Sustainable Future" conference. On top of this accomplishment, he has been profiled by Who's Who in Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America, Who's Who in American Politics, Who's Who in the West, and Who's Who in the World.

Outside of his professional life, Mr. Occhiato enjoys making wine and cooking Italian foods. He is currently working to protect the democracy of the U.S.

