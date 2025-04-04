Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MIAS 2025 Celebrates 20 Years, With VinFast in the Lineup


04/04/2025

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2025 – VinFast will make its first appearance at the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2025 as the event celebrates its 20th anniversary, showcasing its growing commitment to the Philippines' electric vehicle market amid the country's push for sustainable transportation.

At MIAS 2025, VinFast aims to demonstrate how its EV lineup can meet the diverse needs of Filipino drivers.

In recent years, people around the world have been paying more attention to electric vehicles. In 2024, global sales of electric cars jumped by 25%, hitting 17.1 million units, a clear sign of the accelerating shift toward sustainable transportation.

Government actions worldwide are fueling this surge, too. Several countries have ambitious plans, aiming for electric vehicles to make up half of all new car sales by 2030. These policies underscore a shared global effort to cut carbon emissions and clean up the air. As governments push for a greener future, automakers and consumers alike are responding to the call for change.

The Philippines, in particular, is emerging as a promising market for electric vehicles. Home to over 110 million people, the country presents a significant opportunity for EV adoption. And the government has also noticed. With the introduction of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), the country aims to reduce its dependence on imported fuels and advance its journey toward energy independence.

Yet, even with a promising outlook, hurdles remain. The country's EV adoption still faces key challenges, including limited charging infrastructure and a general lack of awareness about the benefits of electric vehicles. To accelerate the transition, improvements in infrastructure and stronger public education efforts will be essential.

Amid this evolving landscape, VinFast has positioned itself as a key player in the Philippines' electric mobility shift. The Vietnamese EV manufacturer entered the market in 2024, and following a year of rapid expansion, the company is now set to participate in the highly anticipated Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2025, one of the region's premier automotive events.

At MIAS 2025, VinFast aims to demonstrate how its EV lineup can meet the diverse needs of Filipino drivers. From compact city cars to spacious SUVs, the company's models offer a wide range of choices for different lifestyles. Leading the lineup is the VF 3, a stylish mini-SUV perfectly suited to city commutes. Measuring just 3,190 mm long and powered by a punchy electric motor, it's an ideal companion for navigating urban environments.

For practical and tech-savvy drivers, the VF 5 stands out with its sleek design and smart features. The VF 7, meanwhile, delivers a sporty yet versatile driving experience, available in single or dual-motor options. At the top end, VinFast's VF 9 SUV comfortably seats seven, combining luxury with impressive performance—making it an ideal choice for long road trips and family outings.

Notably, outside of Vietnam, the Philippines is the only country in the world to offer such a diverse VinFast lineup. This highlights the market's strategic importance to the company and reinforces its commitment to making electric vehicles accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Visitors to VinFast's booth at MIAS 2025 will experience firsthand what electric mobility feels like. Beyond simply viewing the vehicles, attendees will have the opportunity to test drive them, allowing them to explore the benefits and practicality of VinFast's models.

However, VinFast's long-term vision extends beyond vehicle sales. Recognizing the current gaps in infrastructure, the company aims to work closely with local partners like Motech and JIGA to establish over 100 service centers and expand the charging network across the country by late 2025.

These steps demonstrate VinFast's vision of creating a "For a Green Future" ecosystem with a strong focus on developing key supporting infrastructure. This model has already proven successful in Vietnam, and the company is working to replicate that success in the Philippines.

More broadly, these efforts also align with the Philippines' sustainability goals. By providing affordable, reliable electric vehicles and backing them up with solid infrastructure and incentives, VinFast helps cut carbon emissions and reduce the country's reliance on imported fuels.

With its expanding presence in the market and a diverse product range, VinFast is giving Filipino drivers more choices as they embrace cleaner transportation. By offering accessible options tailored to different lifestyles, the company is helping the Philippines move confidently toward an electric-driven future.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer analysiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) die spannendsten Defense-Aktien aus Europa und den USA. Sind Rheinmetall, Palantir oder Lockheed Martin noch kaufenswert – oder schon überbewertet?
Wir sprechen über die Rolle von Trumps NATO-Druck, die massive Aufrüstung in Europa und warum gerade europäische Rüstungsaktien boomen.

✅ Top-Performer 2024
✅ Value- und Dividenden-Checks
✅ Geheimtipps wie BAE Systems, Thales & Co.
✅ Palantir als digitaler Profiteur

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

