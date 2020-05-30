Bitcoin steigt nach dem Halving wieder über 9‘000 Franken. Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
Miami Country Day School Celebrates Class Of 2020 With 'Drive-In' Graduation

MIAMI, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Country Day School, a college preparatory learning community committed to educating the whole child, celebrated the Class of 2020 on Saturday, May 30 during a "drive-in" ceremony on Barry University's campus.

Over 110 seniors received diplomas and recognition at the outdoor ceremony, while attendees watched from their cars – a new measure implemented this year to facilitate social distancing while still allowing the Class of 2020 to gather as a community. Many vehicles were adorned with creative decorations congratulating the students, as their family and friends cheered the class's many achievements in a safe manner.

Mariandl Hufford, President & Head of School at Miami Country Day School, delivered the commencement address.

"On behalf of the entire MCDS community, I am honored to officially congratulate the Class of 2020 on this amazing achievement," said Hufford. "It has been a memorable year in so many ways, with many stories to share and cherish. The Class of 2020 will always be connected by the events of this year, the expected and the unexpected, and they will always be connected to this community. We could not be prouder of them."

Klara Meyer and Sofia Paredes, the class' co-valedictorians, along with salutatorian, Arian Djahed and class president, Benjamin Max Ginsburg all reflected on their time at MCDS.

The students of Miami Country Day School's Class of 2020 have been accepted at colleges and universities in the state of Florida and across the country.

About Miami Day Country School

Miami Country Day School is a college preparatory learning community committed to educating the whole child. Through the core values of honor, respect, wisdom and compassion, we prepare students to be lifelong learners. We inspire our children to develop their intellectual, physical, aesthetic, social, emotional and spiritual potentials by valuing every student every day. The school is accredited by FCIS and SACS; active membership is maintained in NACAC, SACAC, ACCIS, NAIS, SAIS, CASE, CRIS, ERB, American Library Association and the College Board.

Contact:
Paula Montoya
Director of Marketing & Communications
montoyap@miamicountryday.org
(305) 322-4758

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-country-day-school-celebrates-class-of-2020-with-drive-in-graduation-301068178.html

SOURCE Miami Country Day School

