MIA2GO puts passengers in the fly-through lane

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordering food and beverages at Miami International Airport is now as safe and easy as click, grab and go with MIA2GO, the airport's new contactless mobile platform that puts customers in the fly-through lane to quickly browse menus, order and pay before making their pick-up at restaurants throughout the airport.

Developed through a partnership between the Miami-Dade Airport Department (MDAD), Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports (URW) and Grab, the new platform is available via MIA's mobile-friendly website or mobile app, providing touch-free food pre-orders at participating restaurants. Eating options are searchable by food type and airport terminal, and orders can be scheduled for pick-up at pre-set times, allowing customers to avoid waiting in line.

"MIA2GO is the latest aggressive step we have taken to make the travel experience safer and more convenient for our passengers by leveraging technology," said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. "We are proud to partner with URW and Grab in making MIA the newest U.S. airport offering a mobile food pre-ordering service, especially before the busy winter travel season."

Passengers can use their smartphone camera to scan one of many QR codes located throughout the airport, or visit MIA2GO.com to browse restaurant menus. The platform accepts multiple forms of payment, including credit/debit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Once an order is placed, customers will receive update alerts on their mobile device. When the order is ready, it will be sealed and placed at one of the designated pick-up locations with the passenger's name identified on the label.

"The pandemic has forced us to reset and reimagine certain portions of the airport experience," said Mike Salzman, EVP and Group Director, URW Airports. "MIA2GO not only offers peace of mind for health-conscious travelers, it makes for a more comfortable airport experience. It's also helping to drive sales and put airport employees back to work."

"We are delighted to partner with MDAD and URW to bring contactless order and pay technology to more guests," said Jeff Livney, Chief Experience Officer at Grab. "MIA2GO offers a safer, touch-free alternative to traditional order-and-pay solutions at the airport, which enhances and modernizes the traveler experience. As we see enplanements increase, we hope our platform will help to ease stress while keeping health and safety of employees and travelers front of mind."

MIA2GO joins a growing list of Fly Safe, Fly Smart measures recently introduced at the airport. In September, MIA became the first airport in Florida and second in the U.S. to receive Airports Council International's health accreditation, and was later named the best mega airport in the eastern U.S. by the J.D. Power 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction StudySM, in recognition of its customer service and safety practices.

