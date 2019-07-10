mHealth Apps Market Size Worth $236.0 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 44.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mHealth apps market size is expected to reach USD 236.0 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of44.7% during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by increasing adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare facilities and the need to reduce long waiting periods to access healthcare facilities from specialists. Availability of mobile applications for users is witnessing a rapid growth, especially healthcare apps that assist consumers in self-management of disease, wellness, and chronic conditions. This increased role of patients coupled with the rising importance in staying updated and informed about their own healthcare decisions, contributing to the rise in adoption of mHealth apps globally.

Key suggestions from the report:

Rapid growth in chronic diseases along with the rise in the number of app users is accountable for the mHealth apps market growth

The types of mHealth apps include fitness, lifestyle management, nutrition and diet, women's health, medication adherence, healthcare providers, and disease management. Of these, the fitness category accounted for the majority of segment share in 2018

mHealth app vendors are focusing their attention on women's health, diet, and medication reminders. According to Wired, a mobile advertising and analytics platform, women are more inclined toward tracking their health than men

Physicians are increasingly recommending the use of mHealth apps to their patients, which is likely to increase the adoption rate of mHealth apps

North America led the mhealth applications market in 2018 in terms of revenue share pertaining to the technological advancements and presence of major players in the region

Some of the key players are Johnson & Johnson; Abbott Laboratories; AstraZeneca; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Novartis AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Merck and Co., Inc.; Pfizer; and Sanofi

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "mHealth Apps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Fitness, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition & Diet, Women's Health, Medication Adherence, Healthcare Providers/Payers), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026"

Healthcare industry has been transitioning towards a value-based care model with mHealth becoming a widespread trend owing to the advent of technologies such as remote monitoring, electronic medical record, and other communication platforms. The increasing prevalence of disorders, such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and obesity along with the growing awareness about wellness and other preventive measures diseases among patients is expected to boost the mHealth market growth.

mHealth leverages from the 4Ps: personalized, predictive, participatory, and preventive measures for care delivery to provide optimal care to users. Moreover, rising penetration of smartphones, and other electronic devices, especially, in low- and middle-income countries and increasing focus on the use of mobile technology to manage care delivery is anticipated to benefit the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mHealth apps market based on type and region:

mHealth Apps Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Fitness



Lifestyle Management



Nutrition & Diet



Women's Health



Medication Adherence



Healthcare Providers/ Payors



Disease Management



Others

mHealth Apps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa

