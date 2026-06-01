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MGM Resorts International Aktie 951364 / US5529531015

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
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Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

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Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

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01.06.2026 18:11:00

MGM Shares Jump 15% As People Incorporated Offers To Acquire Remaining Stake

MGM Resorts International
39.73 CHF 16.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock rose 14.77 percent to $50.12, gaining $6.45 on Monday, following a non-binding acquisition proposal from its largest shareholder, People Incorporated.

The stock is currently trading at $50.12, compared to its previous close of $43.67 on the New York Stock Exchange. During the session, it reached a high of $51.17 and a low of $48.30, with trading volume skyrocketing to 15,059,312 shares, more than triple its average daily volume of 4,781,563.

The surge comes after People Incorporated, which already owns a 26.1% stake in the casino and entertainment giant, submitted a proposal to acquire all remaining outstanding shares for $48.30 per share in cash. The offer represents a 10.6% premium to MGM's most recent closing price and over a 24% premium to its 30-day volume-weighted average price.

MGM Resorts International's 52-week range is $29.19 to $51.17.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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