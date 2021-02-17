MGM Resorts Resuming 24/7 Operations At Mandalay Bay, Park MGM And The Mirage On March 3

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will resume 24/7 hotel operations at Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage resorts effective March 3. The change comes as the Company sees increased interest in travel to Las Vegas. Previously, each property had implemented selective mid-week closures related to decreased business volumes due to COVID-19.

"As we begin to see positive signs around the public's sentiment about traveling, coupled with important progress on the vaccination front and decreasing COVID-19 case numbers, bringing Mandalay Bay, Park MGM and The Mirage back to full-week operations is an important step for us," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts' CEO & President. "We remain optimistic about Las Vegas' recovery and our ability to bring employees back to work as business volumes allow us to do so."

In accordance with state guidelines, the Company also recently announced several of its live entertainment shows will return to the stage in February and early March.

Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full list of offerings, and to make reservations, please visit mgmresorts.com.

Health & Safety

MGM Resorts' comprehensive " Seven-Point Safety Plan " is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com . The Company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees and guests are required to wear masks. Complimentary masks are provided, to guests, as needed

A physical distancing policy has been implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers have been installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company's food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests receive text message notification when their tables are ready

