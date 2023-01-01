SMI 10'729 -1.2%  SPI 13'735 -1.1%  Dow 33'147 -0.2%  DAX 13'924 -1.1%  Euro 0.9895 0.5%  EStoxx50 3'794 -1.5%  Gold 1'825 0.8%  Bitcoin 15'334 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9245 0.0%  Öl 86.0 4.5% 
02.01.2023 00:59:00

MGM Resorts International Rings in 2023 with Exclusive Entertainment Programming

MGM Resorts International
34.89 CHF -24.01%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International celebrated New Year's Eve in Las Vegas with an array of top entertainment. The evening was highlighted by the SelvaRey New Year's Rum Fiesta hosted by multi-GRAMMY Award winner Bruno Mars at Bellagio Resort & Casino as well as a high-energy concert by The Killers at The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. 

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak toast in 2023 at the SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Resort & Casino. Photo Credit Daniel Ramos

Revelers in the Entertainment Capital of the World watched as Mars rang in 2023 at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio with a champagne toast and a nearly 30-minute live set followed by a vinyl DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak). Over at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Killers performed over 90 minutes, joining concert-goers for a countdown into 2023.

Click here for high-res images.

Media Contacts:
Scott Ghertner / Katharine Sherrer
MGM Resorts International Public Relations
Sghertner@mgmresorts.com / ksherrer@mgmresorts.com

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak ring in the new year at the SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Resort & Casino. Photo Credit Daniel Ramos

The Killers perform to a sold-out New Year's Eve show at The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Photo Credit Chris Phelps

The Killers front man Brandon Flowers performs to sold-out New Year's Eve crowd at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Photo Credit Chris Phelps

MGM Resorts International (PRNewsfoto/MGM Resorts International)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-rings-in-2023-with-exclusive-entertainment-programming-301711725.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

