+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
31.07.2020 00:17:00

MGM China Reports 2020 First Half Results

HONG KONG, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the second quarter and the first half of 2020.

  • During the first half of the year, MGM China recorded total revenue of approximately HK$2.4 billion. The Group saw a negative adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$1 billion. Overall occupancy rate was 19.8%.
  • The results were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to be impacted today. China has implemented temporary suspension of tour groups and Individual Visit Scheme in late January, followed by a 15-day shutdown of all casinos in February by the Macau Government.
  • The Macau market continues to experience low visitation levels primarily driven by various travel restrictions and quarantine measures in mainland China and Hong Kong.
  • Macau's gross gaming revenue in first half declined by 77% year-on-year. Macau visitation was down over 80% as well.
  • For the Period, MGM MACAU recorded revenue of approximately HK$1.3 billion and negative adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$356.9 million. MGM COTAI recorded revenue of approximately HK$1.1 billion and negative adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$651.5 million.
  • The Group maintained a healthy financial position. As of June 30, 2020, the Group had total liquidity of approximately HK$11.4 billion, comprised of cash and cash equivalent and undrawn revolver.
  • With no new local COVID-19 cases for nearly three months and situation stabilizing in China, the Guangdong government announced that visitors entering Guangdong from Macau will no longer have to undergo 14-day quarantine from July 15, under certain conditions. The re-opening of Macau border is seen as a meaningful first-step towards normalization.
  • As part of business relaunch, we have introduced MGM Mixy-Go-Matchy offerings, including bespoke hospitality packages, enhanced food and beverages options and cultural entertainment. MGM COTAI has launched a series of family, cultural activities from kids' interactive art tours to fun creative workshops for all ages. Meanwhile MGM MACAU has introduced a Sino-Portuguese Cultural Experience exploring the artistry of Sino-Portuguese culture through various forms of architecture, food, music and art.

Hubert Wang, President & Chief Operating Officer of MGM China said: "We are encouraged to see the lifting of quarantine measures for visitors from Macau into Guangdong Province, as an important first step of business normalization.

"While we focus to contain our costs, we are rolling out programs to drive traffic and prepare for gradual recovery. The trend-setting holistic non-gaming offerings at both MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI have been well received. We are confident about the prospects of Macau gaming and hospitality market in a longer term."

– END –

About MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/sub-concessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau. 

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-china-reports-2020-first-half-results-301103568.html

SOURCE MGM China

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.45
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.25 %
Nestle 109.92
-0.69 %
Novartis 76.36
-0.97 %
Givaudan 3’738.00
-1.01 %
LafargeHolcim 43.25
-2.61 %
Alcon 55.24
-3.56 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.30
-3.80 %
Zurich Insur Gr 336.40
-3.80 %
Swiss Re 71.22
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
30.07.20
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
30.07.20
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger gewinnt kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. Die US-Aktienmärkten zeigten sich nach einem verlustreichen Start letztlich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB