+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
26.07.2019 00:15:00

MGM China Reports 2019 Interim Results

HONG KONG, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced the selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019.

  • During the six-month period, MGM China saw adjusted EBITDA up 33% year-on-year to approximately HK$3.1 billion. Total revenue grew by 25% year-on-year to approximately HK$11.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 27.2% from 25.4% a year ago. Overall occupancy reached 93.3% (2018: 91.9%).
  • While the second-quarter Macau gross gaming revenue (GGR) remained flat as last year, MGM China saw its GGR up by 26% year-on-year. MGM China gained market share to approximately 9.2% in the second quarter from 7.3% a year ago.
  • During the six-month period, main floor table games win for the Group increased 36% year-on-year to approximately HK$7.1 billion with win percentage of 22.4% (2018: 18.2%). Slot win was up 2% to approximately HK$1.1 billion with 3.1% hold (2018: 4.2%). VIP table games win was up 11% to approximately HK$4.9 billion with 3.0% win percentage (2018: 2.8%).
  • MGM COTAI continues to ramp up since the property opened in February 2018. For the six-month period, MGM COTAI recorded adjusted EBITDA of approximately HK$1.0 billion (2018: HK$261 million). Main floor table games win was up 97% year-on-year to approximately HK$3.1 billion. Slot win was up 54% to HK$493 million. VIP table games win was up 1216% to approximately HK$1.8 billion.
  • Meanwhile, MGM MACAU recorded adjusted EBITDA of approximately of HK$2.0 billion (2018: HK$2.0 billion) for the six-month period. Main floor table games win up 9% to approximately HK$4.0 billion (2018: HK$3.7 billion). Slot win was approximately HK$604 million (2018: HK$759 million). VIP table games win was approximately HK$3.1 billion (2018: HK$4.3 billion).
  • For the second quarter, MGM China saw adjusted EBITDA up 41% year-on-year to approximately HK$1.5 billion. Total revenue grew 26% to approximately HK$5.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 26.3%.

Grant Bowie, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MGM China said: "We are excited to see the ramping up of MGM COTAI. The recent opening of The Mansion offers exclusive luxury to the next level and helps us better positioned in the premium segment.

"We are also delighted and grateful to have our gaming sub-concession extended to 2022, which is a significant milestone and allows us to further commit and develop in Macau. We continue investing in our properties offering unique MGM experiences for our customers and supporting our government's vision to develop Macau as the World Center of Tourism and Leisure."

About MGM China Holdings Limited

MGM China Holdings Limited (HKEx: 2282) is a leading developer, owner and operator of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. We are the holding company of MGM Grand Paradise, SA which holds one of the six gaming concessions/subconcessions to run casino games in Macau. MGM Grand Paradise, SA owns and operates MGM MACAU, the award-winning premium integrated resort located on the Macau Peninsula and MGM COTAI, a contemporary luxury integrated resort in Cotai, which opened in early 2018 and more than doubles our presence in Macau.

MGM China is majority owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) one of the world's leading global hospitality companies, operating a portfolio of destination resort brands including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage. For more information about MGM Resorts International, visit the Company's website at www.mgmresorts.com.

Website: www.mgmchinaholdings.com

SOURCE MGM China

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.07.19
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an
25.07.19
DAX-Future: Nächster Resistance: Jahreshochs
25.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - Coca-Cola Quartalszahlen überzeugten, zieht Starbucks heute nach?
25.07.19
SMI - Warten auf die EZB
25.07.19
Weekly-Hits: US-Technologiesektor & Ölmarkt
25.07.19
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Overweight Technology Basket
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.07.19
Schroders: Die Macht der Disruption und was sie für Asien bedeutet
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Berichtssaison in der Schweiz: Roche hebt Prognose an

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieser Haken verhindert noch die vollständige Cannabis-Legalisierung in den USA
Britisches Pfund gibt Gewinne wieder ab - Euro weiter unter 1,10 Franken
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: CEO Ernesto Occhiello tritt zurück - Hariolf Kottmann übernimmt
Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet - Tesla-Aktie fällt deutlich
Roche-Aktie steigt leicht nach Umsatz- und Gewinnwachstum
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum US-Dollar nach - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10
Lonza-Aktie mit zwischenzeitlichem Allzeithoch: Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr dank Pharma-Biotech-Geschäft
Clariant-Aktie bricht ein: Deal mit Ankeraktionär Sabic auf Eis gelegt
EZB belässt den Leitzins im Euroraum auf Rekordtief von null Prozent
Darum kann sich der Eurokurs stabilisieren - EUR/CHF weiter unter 1,10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schliesst mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen in Rot aus dem Donnerstagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
An der Wall Street standen die Vorzeichen auf rot - die Hoffnung auf Niedrigzinsen beflügelte nicht mehr. Der heimische Aktienmarkt und auch der DAX sind ins Minus gerutscht. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag überwiegend grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB