MGIS Celebrates 50 Years Leading the Marketplace in Disability Insurance for Healthcare Professionals

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a Utah-based insurance company, has achieved the milestone of 50 years as a pioneering provider of industry-best disability insurance designed to replace income for healthcare professionals.

MGIS was founded in the San Francisco Bay Area in 1969 by the late Dale Brunken. Over its five decades in business, MGIS has established and maintained an enduring place as the innovation leader in the disability marketplace for medical and dental professionals.

To recognize Dale's legacy and to celebrate the 50-year anniversary, MGIS introduced the Dale Brunken Memorial Student Loan Payment Award. This year, the Dale Brunken award includes a $10,000 student loan repayment grant. In December 2019, one deserving health care professional will receive the award.

"In the fifty years since my father founded MGIS, I have seen physicians and dentists accomplish so many wonderful things," said CEO Jeff Brunken. "This award honors them in a way that my dad would be proud of. It represents what we believe in at MGIS: easing sources of financial stress so healthcare professionals can focus on their calling to heal."

This focus on protecting doctors and dentists is what drove Dale Brunken. Although the first two years of business did not yet yield profits from MGIS, he stayed true to his vision of giving healthcare professionals insurance tailored specifically to their unique industry's needs. Three keys helped him achieve that: up-to-date technology that increased efficiency, more precise underwriting attuned to the evolving market, and responsive localized sales and service. Within five years, Dale Brunken's vision and integrity paid off. The company was comfortably profitable, and MGIS had become the leader in disability insurance for physicians.

"Our industry leadership is a result of our singular focus on providing the protections and guarantees that healthcare professionals expect and rely on," says MGIS CEO Jeff Brunken. "As conditions have changed for our professional clients and their insurance advisors, this focus on meeting and exceeding their evolving needs has continued to drive and steer our innovation and industry leadership."

Dale Brunken passed away in 2005, leaving a more than 35-year legacy of leadership and operational excellence for the next generation of MGIS leaders.

"Dale set an extremely high bar for us," says Jeff Brunken. "It was more than his high performance and leadership. It was also the way he cared about others, how he wouldn't rest until he made things right for the people he worked with and the customers he served."

Jeff Brunken's tenure at the helm of MGIS has seen the emergence of a team consisting of dynamic specialist leaders throughout the organization. He has worked to recruit and empower industry leaders in each core domain, from sales to information technology, distribution and underwriting.

"There is nowhere else in our industry that offers what MGIS does for the right experienced people," says Kurt Meyer, VP of Sales for MGIS. "Under Jeff's leadership, the culture we have developed is utterly unique in the marketplace. We have the opportunity here to create innovative products with a team of motivated people fully committed to providing the industry's best products, services and processes."

About MGIS

MGIS (www.mgis.com) is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for healthcare professionals. Since its inception in 1969, the company has partnered with the highest rated insurers and has focused exclusively on disability income-replacement and select specialty insurance coverages for medical practices of all sizes and types. Working with select brokers, MGIS manages insurance policies that are backed by Sun Life Financial and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's of London.

