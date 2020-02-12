12.02.2020 01:00:00

MGID Make Only 100% Viewable Native Advertisements Billable

NEW DELHI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGID, the global pioneer in native advertising, has announced it will only charge buyers for 100% viewable native advertising placements, as well as content recommendation widgets, using the Media Ratings Council (MRC) Viewable Ad Impression Measurement Guidelines as its viewability criteria.

The viewability guidelines are "intended to provide guidance for the measurement of viewable impressions that supplement existing IAB Measurement Guidelines for display advertising and digital video advertising." With the aid of these industry standards, MGID can offer its clients viewability pricing on native ad formats, including content recommendations.

According to the MRC, an ad impression can be classed as viewable when 50% of an ad's pixels remain in the viewable space of the browser window or on an in-focus browser tab. The length of time the ad is in the viewable space of the browser is also used to establish the viewability of an impression. MGID is already fully compliant with the MRC, so it will go an extra step in offering its clients a 100% native ad viewability guarantee over the MRC standard.

Sergii Denysenko, Chief Executive Officer at MGID Global, commented: "We strive to offer high-quality native content recommendations and advertisements, and this is supported by our 100% viewability billing model. For media buyers, we ensure they only pay for the ads that have been viewed, rather than impressions or accidental clicks. Furthermore, fewer impressions counted will result in higher bids for publishers, hence a higher CPM; therefore it is a win-win for the native ecosystem."

About MGID: 

MGID is a pioneer in native advertising and marketing solutions, offering brands, agencies and publishers a performance-driven network for the real-time buying, selling and management of native ads. Having launched its smart widget technology for accelerated mobile pages, MGID's award-winning global network services thousands of publishers with billions of content recommendations every day. The company's innovative technology, customer service-centric team and performance-driven philosophy contribute to the consistent delivery of quality and highly relevant end-user experiences. This results in increased traffic, engagement and revenue for its advertisers and publishing partners. Founded in 2007, MGID's headquarters are in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Europe and APAC.

For more information visit www.MGID.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772886/MGID_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MGID

