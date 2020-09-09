+++ Jetzt Konto eröffnen1 Extra Willkommens-Bonus von Fr 70 bei einer ersten Einzahlung von Fr 200 (Code "Special200") +++ -w-
09.09.2020 12:45:00

MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today issued an Operational Summary of its insurance subsidiaries for the month of August 2020 for their primary mortgage insurance. The summary is also available on the company's investor website under Newsroom, Press Releases.

The information concerning new delinquency notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers. The level of new notice and cure activity reported in a particular month can be influenced by, among other things, the date on which a servicer generates its report, the accuracy of the data provided by servicers, the number of business days in a month, transfers of servicing between loan servicers, and whether all servicers have provided the reports in a given month. 

Notices of delinquency are typically reported to us when loans are two payments past due (for example, for August we report as a new delinquency any delinquent loan, that is reported to us as having missed its July 1st (or earlier) payment that was not previously reported to us.)  We expect the number of delinquencies will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  The magnitude of the impact, which may be significant, will be influenced by various factors, including the length and severity of the pandemic in the United States, the length of time that measures intended to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 remain in place, the resulting level of unemployment, and the impact of various government initiatives to mitigate the economic harm caused by COVID-19 and efforts to reduce its transmission

The information concerning the percentage of loans in forbearance is based on the most recent information provided by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs), as well as loan servicers, and we believe represents only forbearances related to COVID-19.  While the forbearance information provided by the GSEs refers to delinquent loans in forbearance as of the prior month-end, the information provided by loan servicers may be more current.


June  

July  

August  

Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)

56,271

69,326

68,206

Plus: New Delinquency Notices

19,358

8,463

6,423

Less: Cures

6,145

9,452

7,868

Less: Paids

153

127

132

Less: Rescissions and Denials

5

4

3

Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)

69,326

68,206

66,626

% of New Delinquency Notices in Forbearance

80%

67%

59%

% of Primary Delinquent Inventory in Forbearance

67%

68%

68%

About MGIC
Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward looking statements. Forward looking statements consist of statements which relate to matters other than historical fact, including matters that inherently refer to future events and involve certain important risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. More information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions affecting the company can be found in the risk factors included as Exhibit 99 to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  No investor should rely on the fact that such statements are current at any time other than the time at which this press release was issued.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-releases-monthly-operating-statistics-301125888.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

