08.08.2019 12:45:00

MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) today issued an Operational Summary of its insurance subsidiaries for the month of July 2019 for their primary mortgage insurance. The summary is also available on the company's investor website under Newsroom, Press Releases.

The information concerning new delinquency notices and cures is compiled from reports received from loan servicers. The level of new notice and cure activity reported in a particular month can be influenced by, among other things, the date on which a servicer generates its report, the accuracy of the data provided by servicers, the number of business days in a month, transfers of servicing between loan servicers, and whether all servicers have provided the reports in a given month.



July 2019


July 2018


Change

Insurance in force (billions)


$

215.7


$

202.6



6.5%

Flow only


$

209.6


$

195.3



7.3%











Beginning Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans)



29,795



36,037



(17.3%)

Plus: New Delinquency Notices



4,904



4,538



8.1%

Less: Cures



3,841



4,834



(20.5%)

Less: Paids



349



482



(27.6%)

Less: Rescissions and Denials



13



26



(50.0%)

Ending Primary Delinquent Inventory (# of loans) (1)



30,496



35,233



(13.4%)

(1)

July 2018 ending primary delinquent inventory was impacted by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, which occurred in August - September 2017. The number of loans in ending primary delinquent inventory from geographical areas that the Federal Emergency Management Agency declared Individual Assistance Disaster Areas as a result of those hurricanes was 4,671 in July 2019, 7,042 in July 2018, and 5,903 in July 2017.

About MGIC

Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation "MGIC" (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At July 31, 2019, MGIC had $215.7 billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing, and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures, and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rate changes, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-corporation-releases-monthly-operating-statistics-300897547.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

