MGIC Investment Corporation Q1 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) released earnings for first quarter of $165.30 million

The company's bottom line totaled $165.30 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $185.46 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGIC Investment Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $165.14 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $297.07 million from $306.23 million last year.

MGIC Investment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $165.30 Mln. vs. $185.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $297.07 Mln vs. $306.23 Mln last year.