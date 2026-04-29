MGIC Investment Aktie 951550 / US5528481030
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29.04.2026 22:36:43
MGIC Investment Corporation Q1 Sales Decline
(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) released earnings for first quarter of $165.30 million
The company's bottom line totaled $165.30 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $185.46 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.
Excluding items, MGIC Investment Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $165.14 million or $0.76 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $297.07 million from $306.23 million last year.
MGIC Investment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $165.30 Mln. vs. $185.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $297.07 Mln vs. $306.23 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu MGIC Investment Corp.
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: MGIC Investment stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MGIC Investment mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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01.02.26
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18.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: MGIC Investment stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)