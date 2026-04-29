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MGIC Investment Aktie 951550 / US5528481030

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29.04.2026 22:36:43

MGIC Investment Corporation Q1 Sales Decline

MGIC Investment
24.98 EUR 0.99%
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(RTTNews) - MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) released earnings for first quarter of $165.30 million

The company's bottom line totaled $165.30 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $185.46 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MGIC Investment Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $165.14 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $297.07 million from $306.23 million last year.

MGIC Investment Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $165.30 Mln. vs. $185.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $297.07 Mln vs. $306.23 Mln last year.