SMI 9’577 -0.4%  SPI 11’951 -0.4%  Dow 26’719 0.8%  DAX 11’598 0.3%  Euro 1.0687 -0.1%  EStoxx50 2’960 -0.1%  Gold 1’867 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 0.7%  Öl 37.8 -3.1% 
29.10.2020 18:45:00

MGIC Investment Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share.

The dividend is payable on November 25, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2020. 

About MGIC

MGIC (www.mgic.com), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation, serves lenders throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and other locations helping families achieve homeownership sooner by making affordable low-down-payment mortgages a reality. At September 30, 2020, MGIC had $238.9  billion of primary insurance in force covering over one million mortgages.

From time to time MGIC Investment Corporation releases important information via postings on its corporate website, and via postings on MGIC's website for information related to underwriting and pricing and intends to continue to do so in the future. Such postings include corrections of previous disclosures and may be made without any other disclosure. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information for MGIC Investment Corporation alerts can be found at https://mtg.mgic.com/shareholder-services/email-alerts. For information about our underwriting and rates, see https://www.mgic.com/underwriting.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgic-investment-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-06-per-share-301163254.html

SOURCE MGIC Investment Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 471.00
1.75 %
Sika 226.50
1.25 %
Swiss Re 63.50
0.67 %
LafargeHolcim 38.88
0.49 %
UBS Group 10.57
-0.19 %
Novartis 71.11
-1.03 %
ABB 22.13
-1.16 %
CieFinRichemont 58.14
-1.42 %
Alcon 51.92
-3.31 %
CS Group 8.60
-5.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:37
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
09:02
Weekly-Hits: US-Präsidentschaftswahlen – Showdown um das Weisse Haus / Automobilhersteller – Mit Tempo aus der Krise
08:38
SMI weiter im Korrekturmodus
28.10.20
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
Credit Suisse mit deutlich tieferem Quartalsergebnis - CS-Aktie tiefrot
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Ökonomen in Sorge um Schweizer Wirtschaft wegen zweiter Coronawelle
Nokia-Aktie rauscht ab: Neuer Nokia-Chef streicht Jahresprognose wieder etwas zusammen
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Anfechtung möglich? Wie der Ausgang der US-Wahl im November die Märkte laut Investor Mark Mobius prägen könnte
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?
Roche erhält Zulassung in China für Tecentriq-Kombination bei Leberkrebs - Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
An den US-Märkten stehen die Zeichen zum Börsenstart teilweise auf Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. An der deutschen Börse wechselten die Vorzeichen. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Donnerstag erneut vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit