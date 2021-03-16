SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1012 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’731 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’215 0.8%  Dollar 0.9247 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.4% 

MGE Energy Aktie [Valor: 1470628 / ISIN: US55277P1049]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.03.2021 22:38:00

MGE Energy to Present at Virtual West Coast Utilities Conference

MGE Energy
72.40 USD -0.47%

MGE Energy, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MGEE) Jared Bushek, Vice President Finance, Chief Information Officer and Treasurer, and Tammy Johnson, Vice President Accounting and Controller, will be presenting at Siebert Williams Shank's Virtual West Coast Utilities Conference, on Wednesday, March 17th.

The presentation is available on MGE Energy's website at:

2021 Virtual West Coast Utilities Presentation

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.3 billion, and its 2020 revenues were approximately $539 million.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports