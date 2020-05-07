+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.05.2020 23:22:00

MGE Energy Reports First-Quarter Earnings

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 54238823 50.00 % 13.00 %
Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich 54238844 60.00 % 12.75 %
Allianz / AXA / Swiss Re / Zurich 54238825 55.00 % 10.00 %

MGE Energy's earnings for the first quarter of 2020 were $26.0 million, or 75 cents per share, compared to $24.0 million, or 69 cents per share, for the same period in the prior year.

During the first quarter of 2020, electric and gas net income increased as a result of lower fuel costs, savings in operating and maintenance costs, and customer growth. Increased investments in rate base also contributed to higher earnings. Colder than normal weather in the first quarter of 2019 and milder weather in the first quarter of 2020 partially offset this increase. Gas retail sales decreased by 14% and electric retail sales decreased by 3%.

The situation around the COVID-19 pandemic remains fluid. As a provider of critical infrastructure, we continue to serve new and existing customers by completing work necessary for essential business operations. We are following the guidance of state and federal agencies to manage essential work and to ensure the health, safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and community. We continue to monitor the situation and our response.

MGE Energy, Inc.

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

   

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

Operating revenue

   

$

149,873

 

 

$

167,569

Operating income

   

$

31,440

 

 

$

30,512

Net income

   

$

26,037

 

 

$

24,007

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

   

$

0.75

 

 

$

0.69

Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted)

   

 

34,668

 

 

 

34,668

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 155,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 163,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements include the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements are based on MGE Energy's current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events, which are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, please refer to the "Risk Factors" sections in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu MGE Energy IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MGE Energy IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.32
4.02 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.80
3.21 %
Adecco Group 40.98
3.02 %
UBS Group 9.62
2.71 %
LafargeHolcim 39.15
2.41 %
Lonza Grp 440.30
0.09 %
Sika 164.25
-0.15 %
Novartis 83.18
-0.54 %
Swisscom 488.20
-0.89 %
Roche Hldg G 342.00
-1.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV
10:08
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Double Coupon BRC auf Goldminers
08:27
SMI findet zurück in die Spur
08:17
Weekly Hits: Wall Street – Zwischen Zweifel und Zuversicht / Automobilindustrie – Eine Branche vor dem Neustart / Rohstoffmonitor – April 2020
07:30
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
06.05.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update – May 2020
04.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:31
Schroders: Private Assets in der Covid-19-Krise
06.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19: ein Wendepunkt im Klimawandel? Mit unserem Climate Progress Dashboard messen wir die globalen Auswirkungen
05.05.20
Schroders: Warum die Herabstufung von Banken ungerecht ist - und die Krise verschlimmern könnte
mehr
Kann der SMI weiter zulegen? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MGE Energy IncShs 60.22 0.84% MGE Energy IncShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fremdwährungsreserven der SNB schiessen auf 800 Milliarden Franken hoch
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche kommt laut Genentech-Chef mit Test von Corona-Mittel voran
Warren Buffett betrogen: Deutsche Firma soll vor Übernahme Wert beschönigt haben
ARYZTA-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Veraison steigt zu einem der grösseren ARYZTA-Aktionäre auf
US-Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet den Handel höher -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester - Feiertag in Japan
Jeffrey Gundlach erwartet erneuten Ausverkauf am Aktienmarkt
Kryptowährung Libra findet neuen Partner aus Zahlungsbranche
Novartis-Aktie gibt frühe Gewinne ab: Novartis erhält von FDA Zulassung für Lungenkrebsmittel Tabrecta
ams-Aktie gewinnt: ams hält GV ohne Aktionäre ab
Landis+Gyr verzeichnet 2019/20 den erwarteten Umsatzrückgang - Aktie fällt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB