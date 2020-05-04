<
04.05.2020 19:13:00

MGE Energy Issues Fourth-Quarter Financial Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its fourth-quarter 2019 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

https://www.mgeenergy.com/financialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2 billion, and its 2019 revenues were $569 million.

