MGC Logic Joins the Group of Europe's Leading Crypto Retail Brokers

Offering a safe and secure trading experience, the ability to trade on the go and advanced charting techniques, the proprietary platform designed by the company is one of the most important features since its intuitive nature enables even people with no experience to trade cryptocurrencies.

Different account types

Besides a platform for everyone, MGC Logic had designed a trading account offer that could aim anyone's needs. Clients can open a basic cryptocurrency trading account with as little as €250, gaining access to the educational center, daily market reviews, pro webinars, and 24/6 support for any inquiry.

Bronze, silver, gold, platinum, and black accounts are also part of the offer, requiring people to make larger deposits for a more diversified set of features. Access to price alerts, an account manager, PIA trading signals, personalized trading strategy, and 1-on-1 trading trainer are just a few of them.

Trade crypto for fiat

With the aim of serving the European market, MGC Logic is enabling people to trade Bitcoin, Ether, IOTA, Binance Coin, NEM, Qtum, and others against fiat currencies like Euro, US dollar, or Australian dollar. Cross-cryptocurrency pairs are also available, allowing clients to switch from one token to another, without involving a fiat transaction in the middle.

Invest in ICOs

Besides offering cryptocurrency trading services, MGC Logic also focuses on endorsing promising ICO projects that want to raise funds from retail individuals. Through the website, clients can also invest in projects like RepuX, Cashlesspay Group, and other interesting blockchain-based applications.

MGC Logic Academy

Since education is the currency for success in trading, the MGC Logic Academy had been designed in order to help clients learn more about the cryptocurrency markets. Video chart analysis, technical analysis, weekly market reviews, fundamental analysis, as well as many free educational materials are there to help people gain more insight into cryptocurrency trading.

An in-depth cryptocurrency course and well as an advanced crypto ebook make the academy a place where even those with expertise can learn new useful things.

Banking features

Credit card, wire transfers, as well as e-wallet deposits are all supported by MGC Logic, giving clients many options to choose between. Fiat deposits also make the platform compliant with regulation for AML and KYC policies.

