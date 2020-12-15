SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’199 1.1%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0766 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’854 1.4%  Bitcoin 17’238 0.9%  Dollar 0.8860 -0.1%  Öl 50.8 0.8% 

15.12.2020 23:50:00

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Ping-Chung Peter Chiu

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated December 1, 2020, regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Ping-Chung Peter Chiu ("Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement concerns allegations that the Respondent:

a)  

between February 2014 and February 2017, acting in his capacity as branch manager, reviewed and approved the use of 27 altered account forms, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.5.5(f) and 2.1.1; and



b)  

between July 2014 and October 2016, altered and used to process transactions, 4 account forms in respect of 3 clients by altering information on the account forms without having the client initial the alterations, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place by electronic hearing on January 27, 2021, commencing at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to obtain particulars should contact hearings@mfda.ca.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in the Toronto, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

