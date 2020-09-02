02.09.2020 21:50:00

MFDA issues Notice of Settlement Hearing in respect of Deborah Morra

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") announced that it has issued a Notice of Settlement Hearing dated August 28, 2020 regarding the presentation, review and consideration of a proposed settlement agreement by a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council.

The settlement agreement will be between Staff of the MFDA and Deborah Esther Morra ("Respondent") and involves matters for which the Respondent may be disciplined by a Hearing Panel pursuant to MFDA By-laws. The proposed settlement agreement includes allegations that between April 11, 2012 and June 11, 2018, the Respondent obtained, possessed and used to process transactions 28 pre-signed account forms in respect of 13 clients, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The settlement hearing will take place by electronic hearing on November 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the matter can be held. Members of the public who would like to participate should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

MFDA settlement hearings are typically held in the absence of the public pursuant to section 20.5 of MFDA By-law No. 1 and Rule 15.2(2) of the MFDA Rules of Procedure. If the Hearing Panel accepts the settlement agreement, then the proceeding will become open to the public and a copy of the decision of the Hearing Panel and the settlement agreement will be made available at www.mfda.ca.

A copy of the Notice of Settlement Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Settlement Hearing, the Respondent in the Nobleton, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

