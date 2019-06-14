MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated June 13, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held in Toronto, Ontario on March 4, 2019 in the matter of Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

• shall pay fine of $12,500, payable in instalments as follows:

i. $2,000 in certified funds upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement;

ii. $1,750 in certified funds on or before April 30, 2019;

iii. $1,750 in certified funds on or before May 31, 2019;

iv. $1,750 in certified funds on or before June 28, 2019;

v. $1,750 in certified funds on or before July 31, 2019;

vi. $1,750 in certified funds on or before August 30, 2019;

vii. $1,750 in certified funds on or before September 30, 2019; • has paid costs of $2,500; and • shall in future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

