14.06.2019 00:30:00

MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated June 13, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held in Toronto, Ontario on March 4, 2019 in the matter of Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

shall pay fine of $12,500, payable in instalments as follows:


  i.

$2,000 in certified funds upon acceptance of the Settlement Agreement;                   


  ii.

$1,750 in certified funds on or before April 30, 2019;


  iii.

  $1,750 in certified funds on or before May 31, 2019;


  iv.

$1,750 in certified funds on or before June 28, 2019;


  v.

$1,750 in certified funds on or before July 31, 2019;


  vi.

$1,750 in certified funds on or before August 30, 2019;


  vii.

$1,750 in certified funds on or before September 30, 2019;

has paid costs of $2,500; and

shall in future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.06.19
Heftige Preisschwankungen am Ölmarkt
13.06.19
Vontobel: Autobauer mit Barrierebeobachtung am Laufzeitende
13.06.19
SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
13.06.19
Weekly-Hits: Krisenwährung Gold, Facebook & Twitter
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bitcoin steigt noch dieses Jahr auf Rekordhoch
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI geht zurückhaltend aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet den Tag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Idorsia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Idorsia präsentiert Studiendaten für ACT-541468
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv und führt Leitzins ein
Roche-Aktie fester: Studienerfolg für Rituxan gegen Hauterkrankung Pemphigus Vulgaris
Tamedia-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Tamedia-Chef verlässt Unternehmen in einem Jahr
UBS-Chef rechnet mit grossen Bankenfusionen in Europa
Varta bekommt mit Kapitalerhöhung Geld für Kapazitätsausbau - Aktie beflügelt
Darum gibt der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder ab - Schweizer Franken steigt
Experten: Brent-Preis könnte bis auf 78 US-Dollar steigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI geht zurückhaltend aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet den Tag im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag zeitweise ins Plus drehen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Tendenz. An der Wall Street dominierten die Käufer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB