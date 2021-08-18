|
18.08.2021 22:33:00
MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Nancy Lebel
TORONTO, ON, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Atlantic Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated August 16, 2021 ("Reasons for Decision"), in connection with a settlement hearing held by electronic hearing in Grand-Sault, New Brunswick on February 5, 2021, in the matter of Nancy Lebel ("Respondent").
In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:
- has paid a fine of $19,000;
- has paid costs of $2,500; and
- shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.4 and 2.1.1, and Policy No. 3.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Grand-Sault, New Brunswick area.
The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 80,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.
SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada
Produktkenntnisse sind äussert wichtig im Bereich der Strukturierten Produkte. Warum nicht immer das richtige Produkt für eine erwartete Marktsituation ausgesucht wird, erklärt heute bei BX Swiss TV Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale. Worauf es ankommt, wie man sich informieren kann und warum man bei Strukturierten Produkte durchaus eine Ähnlichkeit zu Weinen finden kann, das erklärt Dominique Böhler weiter im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|11:00
|Schroders: Warum Schwellenländer für Impact Investing ideal sind
|17.08.21
|Schroders: Institutional Investor Study 2021
|12.08.21
|Schroders: Kann ein Long-Short-Fonds nachhaltig sein?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed drückt Wall Street letztlich ins Minus -- SMI beendet Handel über 12'500 Punkten -- DAX schliesst leicht im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost steigen letztlich
Der heimische Markt setzte sich zur Wochenmitte über die runde Marke von 12'500 Zählern hinweg. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte sich ins Plus vortasten. An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch nach unten. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch Zugewinne.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV