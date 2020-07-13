13.07.2020 23:31:00

MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Lee Scott McIvor

TORONTO, July 13, 2020/CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated July 13, 2020 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a disciplinary hearing held by electronic hearing in Winnipeg, Manitoba on May 7, 2020 in the matter of Lee Scott McIvor ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

  • is permanently prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;
  • shall pay a fine of $75,000; and
  • shall pay costs of $10,000.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted on business in the Kelowna, British Columbia area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

