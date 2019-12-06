06.12.2019 22:48:00

MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Israel (Steve) Notis

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated December 4, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a settlement hearing held in Toronto, Ontario on October 7, 2019 in the matter of Israel (Steve) Notis ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

  • has been prohibited from acting as a mutual fund salesperson for a period of two years;
  • shall pay a fine of $7,500; and
  • shall pay costs of $2,500.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent carried on business in the Windsor, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

