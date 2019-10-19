+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
MFDA Hearing Panel issues Reasons for Decision in the matter of Blair Addison

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - A Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has issued its Reasons for Decision dated October 18, 2019 ("Reasons for Decision") in connection with a disciplinary hearing held in Toronto, Ontario on June 5, 2019 in the matter of Blair Harcourt Addison ("Respondent").

In its Reasons for Decision, the Hearing Panel confirmed the sanctions imposed on the Respondent. In particular, the Respondent:

  • is permanently prohibited from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with any MFDA Member;
  • shall pay a fine of $1,608,192; and
  • shall pay costs of $14,700.

A copy of the Reasons for Decision is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Reasons for Decision, the Respondent conducted business in the Mississauga, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

