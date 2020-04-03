MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Shauna Kotschorek

TORONTO, April 3, 2020 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Shauna Marie Kotschorek ("Respondent") was held on April 2, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated December 16, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $13,500 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between January 2017 and August 2017, she signed a client's signature and initials on ten trade forms and submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Edmonton, Alberta area.

