24.10.2019 23:02:00

MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Leah Tacurda

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ -  A settlement hearing in the matter of Leah Cabuyoc Tacurda ("Respondent") was held today in Edmonton, Alberta before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Prairie Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated September 10, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

  • a prohibition from conducting securities related business in any capacity while in the employ of or associated with a MFDA Member for a period of three months;
  • a fine in the amount of $1,000;
  • costs in the amount of $2,500;
  • shall successfully complete the branch manager's course offered by either the Canadian Securities Institute or the Investment Funds Institute of Canada prior to acting as a branch manager in the future; and
  • shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that, on November 25, 2017, she signed the initials of one client on two account forms and submitted the forms to the Member for processing, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

