21.11.2019 21:38:00

MFDA Hearing Panel approves settlement agreement with Dorothy Gabrysz

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Dorothy Jean Gabrysz ("Respondent") was held yesterday in Toronto, Ontario before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel approved the settlement agreement dated September 30, 2019 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

  • a prohibition from conducting securities related business while in the employ of, or associated with, any Member of the MFDA for a period of two years;
  • a fine in the amount of $20,000; and
  • costs in the amount of $5,000.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that:

a)

in November 2009, she prepared and submitted client account forms and a loan application for client SR which she knew contained false and misleading information, thereby failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business and engaging in conduct unbecoming an Approved Person, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1;

b)

in November 2009, she failed to perform the necessary due diligence to learn the essential facts relative to client SR to ensure that the leveraged investment recommendations she made to client SR satisfied the Member's leverage suitability requirements in its policies and procedures, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.2.1, 1.1.2, 2.5.1, and 2.1.1; and

c)

after receiving a complaint from client SR in December 2015, she failed to report the complaint to the Member, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, MFDA Policy No. 3, subsection 9-2, MFDA Policy No. 6, subsection 4.1(a), and MFDA Rules 1.1.2, 1.4(b), 2.5.1, and 2.1.1.

 

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business in the Richmond Hill, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:53
Vontobel: Verdrängen neue Videostreaming-Dienste Netflix vom Podest?
15:00
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
13:30
Ölpreise legen zu
09:24
SMI stemmt sich gegen negativen Markttrend
08:58
Weekly-Hits: China & Kering
20.11.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
18.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Handelsstreit sorgt für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So sieht Warren Buffetts Portfolio im 3. Quartal 2019 aus
SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street schwächelt -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Ford stellt starke Tesla-Konkurrenz vor - Credit Suisse: Tesla-Aktie vor massivem Kursrutsch
Comet sieht sich für 2. Halbjahr auf Kurs - Comet-Aktie hebt zweistellig ab
Alcon steigert Umsatz und startet neues Sparprogramm - Alcon-Aktie verliert
Das neue Apple-Patent dürfte Apple Watch-Fans begeistern
Bleibt Tesla profitabel? Diese Faktoren muss Elon Musk im Auge behalten
US-Präsidentschaftswahlen 2020: Der Markt wird in einem Fall "definitiv" einstürzen
LVMH erhöht offenbar das Angebot für Tiffany - Tiffany-Aktie legt zu, LVMH-Aktie tiefer
u-blox-Aktie tiefer nach Gewinnwarnung: u-blox senkt mittelfristiges EBIT-Margenziel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel im Minus -- DAX grenzt Verluste ein -- Wall Street schwächelt -- Hang Seng schliesst tiefrot
Hin und Her im Handelsstreit: Am heimischen Aktienmarkt blieb die Stimmung trüb. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf reduzieren. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Donnerstag etwas leichter. Die Indizes in Fernost präsentierten sich mit Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;