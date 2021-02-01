SMI 10’737 1.4%  SPI 13’379 1.4%  Dow 30’212 0.8%  DAX 13’622 1.4%  Euro 1.0822 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’531 1.4%  Gold 1’860 -0.8%  Bitcoin 30’292 2.6%  Dollar 0.8971 0.7%  Öl 56.3 0.8% 

MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Mir Amer Raza

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Mir Amer Raza ("Respondent") was held by electronic hearing on January 29, 2021, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated November 27, 2020 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

  • a fine in the amount of $2,500;
  • costs in the amount of $2,500; and
  • shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 1.1.2, 2.5.1, and  2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between April 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018, he engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 1.1.2, 2.5.1, and 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business out of the Orangeville, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

