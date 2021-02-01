MFDA Hearing Panel accepts settlement agreement with Mir Amer Raza

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A settlement hearing in the matter of Mir Amer Raza ("Respondent") was held by electronic hearing on January 29, 2021, before a three-member Hearing Panel of the Central Regional Council of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA").

The Hearing Panel accepted the settlement agreement dated November 27, 2020 ("Settlement Agreement") between Staff of the MFDA and the Respondent, as a consequence of which the following sanctions were imposed on the Respondent:

a fine in the amount of $2,500 ;

; costs in the amount of $2,500 ; and

; and shall in the future comply with MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 1.1.2, 2.5.1, and 2.1.1.

In the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent admitted that between April 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018, he engaged in personal financial dealings with a client, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 1.1.2, 2.5.1, and 2.1.1.

A copy of the Settlement Agreement is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Settlement Agreement, the Respondent conducted business out of the Orangeville, Ontario area.

