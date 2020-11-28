SMI 10’485 -0.1%  SPI 13’041 0.2%  Dow 29’910 0.1%  DAX 13’336 0.4%  Euro 1.0826 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.5%  Gold 1’789 -1.3%  Bitcoin 15’390 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.2%  Öl 48.3 1.1% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
28.11.2020 00:14:00

MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Sean Preston Davidson

TORONTO, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Sean Preston Davidson ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated November 11, 2020 ("Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1: In or about February 2014, the Respondent engaged in personal financial dealings with a client when he borrowed or otherwise accepted approximately $18,000 from one or more clients, which gave rise to a conflict or potential conflict of interest which he failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the client, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member, and MFDA Rules 2.1.4, 2.1.1, 2.5.1 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2: Between 2014 and 2017, the Respondent submitted three annual compliance questionnaires to the Member that contained false or misleading responses, thereby interfering with the ability of the Member to supervise the Respondent's activities, engaging in conduct detrimental to the public interest, and failing to observe high standards of ethics and conduct in the transaction of business, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

Allegation #3: Between January 2015 and January 2017, the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member that he had filed a consumer proposal in January 2015, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures, and MFDA Rules 2.1.1, 1.2.2(b) (now 1.4(b)), 2.5.1 and 1.1.2, and s. 4.1(g) of MFDA Policy No. 6.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural matters. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the Windsor, Ontario area.

The MFDA is the self-regulatory organization for Canadian mutual fund dealers, regulating the operations, standards of practice and business conduct of its Members and their approximately 81,000 Approved Persons with a mandate to protect investors and the public interest. For more information about the MFDA's complaint and enforcement processes, as well as links to 'Check an Advisor' and other Investor Tools, visit the For Investors page on the MFDA website.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 230.60
1.14 %
Givaudan 3’643.00
1.11 %
Part Grp Hldg 966.40
1.07 %
Lonza Grp 551.80
0.69 %
Alcon 57.82
0.52 %
LafargeHolcim 48.07
-0.21 %
Novartis 81.06
-0.25 %
CieFinRichemont 76.78
-0.29 %
Swiss Re 83.74
-0.43 %
The Swatch Grp 229.40
-1.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

27.11.20
SMI ohne Schwung
27.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ausbruch aus Seitwärtskanal / EUR/USD – Kurs auf USD 1.200?
26.11.20
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
26.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) auf Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc
26.11.20
Vontobel: Mega Shoppingdays im November bringen Umsatzrekorde
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Sorgt Thanksgiving für Auftrieb beim VP-Bank Corona-Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
Logitech, ams, VAT & Co.: Technologie-Werte nach Rekordhoch an der NASDAQ gesucht
US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX letztendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen legten zu
Anteile abgestossen: Das Depot von Bill Ackman im dritten Quartal
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne gegenüber dem US-Dollar und Franken ab
Moderna-Aktie: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
Förderung nur noch bis Jahresende: Tesla wirbt verstärkt für Solaranlagen
Kursziele aktualisiert: Wie laut Analysten die Chancen von Aurora Cannabis und Canopy Growth stehen
KPMG-Sonderprüfer: Wirecard hat uns Steine in den Weg gelegt - Wirecard-Aktie schliesst dennoch höher

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert schlussendlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen auf grünem Terrain
An der Wall Street fand am "Black Friday" ein verkürzter Handel statt. Der heimischen Markt rangierte in einer kleinen Bewegungsspanne. Der deutsche Leitindex liess seinen Vortagesschluss hinter sich. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen auch vor dem Wochenende eine freundliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit