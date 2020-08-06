MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Andrew Kazina

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Andrew Kazina ("Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated June 4, 2020, Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between February 8, 2002 and October 5, 2017, the Respondent engaged in outside business activities that were not disclosed to and approved by the Member by operating businesses that provided tax and financial planning services to individuals, and marketing, franchising and other consulting services to businesses, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member and MFDA Rules 1.2.1(d)1 [now 1.3.2], 2.1.1, 2.5.1, 2.10 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #2 : Between January 2012 and October 5, 2017, the Respondent recommended and accepted approximately $257,500 for investment in a business that he operated from at least eight clients and at least two non-clients, thereby engaging in securities related business that was not carried on for the account of the Member or processed through the facilities of the Member, contrary to the policies and procedures of the Member and MFDA Rules 1.1.1, 2.1.1, 2.5.1, 2.10 and 1.1.2.

Allegation #3 : Between January 2012 and October 5, 2017, the Respondent solicited approximately $232,500 from at least eight clients that he used to finance and operate his business and commingled the money with his personal savings in bank accounts that he held in his own name or jointly with his wife, thereby engaging in personal financial dealings with clients that gave rise to a conflict of interest that he failed to disclose to the Member or address by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, contrary to MFDA Rules 2.1.4 and 2.1.1.

Allegation #4 : Between no later than 2006 and October 5, 2017, the Respondent provided false or misleading information to the Member in responses to questions on annual compliance questionnaires from the Member, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Prairie Regional Council on August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars. The Hearing on the Merits will take place in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent carried on business in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

_______________________ 1 Effective December 3, 2010, former MFDA Rule 1.2.1(d) was renumbered as MFDA Rule 1.2.1(c). Effective March 17, 2016, former MFDA Rule 1.2.1(c) was amended and renumbered as MFDA Rule 1.3.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada